If You Want To Be Aliko Dangote, Don’t Go Into Farming Because You’ll Not Make It – Obasanjo Warns

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has declared agriculture to be a serious and demanding industry.

Obasanjo however claimed that scholars, financial institutions, and the government have been unfair to individuals in the agriculture industry, conspiring to victimize them.

Obasanjo added that anyone who wants to make money like Aliko Dangote should not venture into agric business because of the risks involved, saying that Dangote himself tried it but didn’t make it.

It was gathered that the former President led this out in Lagos while delivering his keynote address at the Agribusiness Investors’ Network organized by the Innovative Youth in Agriculture (I-Youth) in partnership with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and Mastercard Foundation.

He said: “As a farmer, will you go and take a loan at 20 percent? Unless you are growing cocaine, you can’t survive. I know that I will not take a loan that is more than double digit because there is nothing I can grow that will make it. If we are here and talking from now till tomorrow, we cannot achieve anything.

“Agric business is a serious business. There is virtually no business as serious, as engaging and demanding as agriculture. If you want to be an Aliko Dangote, don’t go into farming because you will not make it.

“Aliko tried that and he didn’t make it until he went into cement production. What we are trying to do here is to correct the injustice that has been done to the farmers in the past and I hope that injustice will be corrected because the researchers, the financial institutions and the government have all victimised the farmers.

