IGP Egbetokun Orders Police Convoys To Obey Traffic Regulations

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered all police convoys, henceforth, to obey all traffic regulations with immediate effect.

IGP Egbetokun issued the directive on Monday at the meeting with the Mobile Police Squadron and commanders at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the Force must lead by example if it is to command the respect of the general public. He therefore pledged to lead by example, promising to also observe all traffic regulations.

He said, “Let me end this speech by reminding you that those who keep the peace must be the epitome of peace. Those whose duty it is to enforce the laws of the land must themselves respect and obey the laws of the land. Without obeying the laws, the Police lack the moral high ground to interrogate and bring lawbreakers to book.

“Consequently, in line with my vision of building a rule of law compliant Police Force, it is my directive that henceforth all police convoys on routine, non-emergency movements must obey traffic lights and other traffic rules, I pledge to lead by example in this regard. As you will be returning to your various bases, I wish you a safe journey and please be assured of my best wishes always.”

Speaking further, the IG also said the newly created special squad—Special Intervention Squad—will comprise 40,000 specially trained officers, selected from the pool of existing Police Mobile Force personnel and all tactical units across the country.

He said, “Modalities for the creation of a new special squad—the Special Intervention Squad have been initiated. This special squad will consist of 40,000 specially trained elite officers. The Squad will be formed by selecting officers from the pool of existing Police Mobile Force personnel and all tactical units in the country.

“These officers will undergo intensive pre-deployment training to make them combat ready for frontline operational duties in all the states of the Federation, with a particular focus on areas plagued with unrest and turmoil.

“By pooling together the expertise and experience of our PMF personnel and other tactical units, we can establish a formidable force that is well-equipped to handle the evolving challenges we face.

“This dedicated force will bolster our capacity to respond swiftly and decisively to security threats, ensuring that our presence is felt and our response is effective in every corner of our country.

“1,000 personnel from this new squad will be deployed to every state of the Federation for immediate operations as standby intervention units, while more troubled spots or zones will receive the remaining officers out of the 40,000.

“These officers will not perform routine police duties but will be housed and kept combat-ready at all times, engaging in daily training in readiness for deployments to intercept and neutralise high-profile criminals and those terrorising our communities.

“They will be deployed to intervene rapidly and proactively in any situation necessary in their states of assignment,” Egbetokun said.