Iheanacho Wins Leicester City’s Player Of The Season Award

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been awarded Leicester City’s Men’s Player of the Season award for 2022/23.
INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the English club disclosed in a satement that the Nigeria forward is the winner of the season player award via the club’s official website.
The club said; “Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has received the Men’s Player of the Season award for 2022/23, while goalkeeper Janina Leitzig also scooped a brace of awards for the Women’s Team.”
“Iheanacho, a Nigeria international, wins the POTS prize after netting eight goals for the Foxes over the course of the past season, including strikes in wins over Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.”
Iheanacho scored five goals, made five assists in 28 appearances in the Premier League season.
In the last campaign, he made 35 appearances and scored eight goals in all competitions for the Foxes.
Unfortunately, his goals were not enough to help Leicester avoid relegation to the Championship.
Leicester was one of three clubs along with Southampton and Leeds that got relegated from the Premier League.
The 2015-2016 Premier League champions finished in 18th position after 38 games in the final league table.