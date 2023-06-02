Iheanacho Wins Leicester City’s Player Of The Season Award

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been awarded Leicester City’s Men’s Player of the Season award for 2022/23.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the English club disclosed in a satement that the Nigeria forward is the winner of the season player award via the club’s official website.

The club said; “Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has received the Men’s Player of the Season award for 2022/23, while goalkeeper Janina Leitzig also scooped a brace of awards for the Women’s Team.”