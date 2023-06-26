“I’ll Forgive Cheating Partner If He Buys Me New House In Banana Island, Latest G-Wagon Or Zoom Out Of The Country” – Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has revealed that she will not take a mere “sorry” from her man if he cheats on her.

According to the actress, she will not tolerate a man who cheats and comes back only to apologize for his actions.

She said that sorry isn’t enough to mend his wrong.

Angela Okorie revealed that the only way she can forgive a cheating partner is for him to buy one of the new houses on Banana Island for her, or the latest G-Wagon as a way to apologize to her.

She wrote, “Baby don’t cheat on me and come back home with ordinary sorry. Just know that, if you don’t want me to break your leg. Listen, there are new houses built for sale in Banana Island, and there are G-wagons just made in 2023, so buy one otherwise buy a flight ticket and zoom off to any country of your choice. My people, Am I asking for too much?”