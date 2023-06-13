Ill Health: Akeredolu Hands Over To Deputy, Goes On 21-Day Leave For Treatment

Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo State has begun a 21-day medical leave abroad and transmitted power to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy to function in acting capacity pending the time his leave is over.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, who received the update in a letter, disclosed that Akeredolu shall resume work on July 6, 2023.

Oladiji said, “The leave which commenced on the 7th of June, extends to the 6th of July, 2023 due to the Public Holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir (28th and 29th, June, 2023).

“The Governor, who had directed his Deputy, Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away, has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July, 2023.”

Describing the governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law, Mr Oladiji wished him a speedy recovery and a joyful vacation.

Information Nigeria reports that the continuous absence of Akeredolu, particularly, at public functions, had attracted mixed reactions, with critics attribuing his absence to an undisclosed ailment.

Recall that the opposition political parties in the State had demanded the whereabouts Akeredolu, asking him to transmit power to his deputy in line with the provisions of the Constitution due to his health challenge.