Ill Health: ‘Please Pray For Me’ – Hospitalised Apostle Chibuzor Of OPM

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has urged Nigerians to pray for him.

Information Nigeria understands that the OPM founder has been hospitalised, with an undisclosed illness.

The cleric however shared a picture of him on a hospital bed receiving treatment with the caption, “Please put me in your prayers,” via his official Facebook page on Thursday.

READ ALSO: I Was Sheltered By Yoruba-Muslim When I Was Homeless – OPM Pastor

This, grabbed the attention of many followers, who stormed the comment section to pray for the man of God.

Apostle Chinyere is renowned for his philanthropy, and has been in the news lately over moves to abandon some of his beneficiaries, including those on scholarships abroad.