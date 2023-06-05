I’ll Resolve Your Issues, Return To Work – Tinubu To Striking Health Workers

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged striking health union workers to return to work, promising to resolve their plight.

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) had embarked on an indefinite strike a week ago over demands for improved welfare, amongst other reasons.

“We will resolve all the issues. Please go back to work,” Tinubu told the leadership of the Union during a meeting, on Monday at the State House in Abuja.

The President who stated his resolve via Abiodun Oladunjoye, State House Director of Information, in a statement titled ‘President Tinubu restates commitment to reviving health sector,’ added that his administration’s commitment to revive and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s health sector harped on the importance of the sector and its professionals.

“The health sector is one sector with a commitment to humanity. We will resolve all the problems.

“Trust must be enshrined in all discussions. I promise you we will accelerate this.

Expressing the readiness of the union to get its members back to work, Acting Chairman, Obinna Ogbonna, entreated Tinubu to pay attention to the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria through adequate investment in healthcare infrastructure and better welfare for workers in the sector to stop brain drain.

“Mr. President, now that we have assurance from the top, we are encouraged to go back and talk to our members with a view to going back to work,” said Ogbonna.