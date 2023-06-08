“I’m Giving Out My Diamond Wedding Ring” – Sina Rambo’s Wife, Heidi Korth Says As She Confirms Divorce (Video)

Heidi Korth, ex-wife of popular singer Sina Rambo, the son of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has confirmed her divorce from the singer.

She made the confirmation in a video shared via her Instastory where she revealed her intention to give away her diamond wedding ring to any couple planning to get married.

The mother of one said, “This is my wedding ring. And since I’m now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married.

READ ALSO: Alleged Violence: Shina Rambo’s Wife Announces Splits From Husband

“So, if you are getting married anytime soon, because it’s actually diamond and it’s actually really cute. So, if you are getting married anytime soon and you need a nice ring, I mean, hit me up, just send a DM and send a picture of your wedding invitation card and I will send this over to you.”

Recall that a few months ago, Korth accused Sina Rambo of domestic violence and being a deadbeat father to their daughter.

She declared that she was done with the marriage while alleging that the singer owed her thousands of dollars.

Watch video below: