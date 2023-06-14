“I’m Responsible, I Take Care of 20 Women” – Portable

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has declared that he is a responsible man and not what people think of him.

The controversial singer said that while some men could barely cater for one woman, he takes care of about 20 women.

The Zazu crooner made this statement in a video message shared on his social media handle.

“Some men can’t take care of a woman, talk less of 20 women. I’m a responsible man. Fear who don’t fear women. I love women. I take care of women. I’m a hustler. I’m a lover man,” Portable said.

He advised his fans to make money before searching for love as women naturally chase after whoever has money.

“Try to be yourself. Hustle for yourself. I’m responsible for myself because of my future,” Portable added.

Watch video below: