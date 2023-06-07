INEC Releases Final List Of Candidates For Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the list of candidates eligible to contest the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states, fixed for November 11, 2023, by the Commission.

According to the statement signed by Barrister Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, 18 political parties are fielding candidates in Kogi state, 17 in Imo state and 16 in Bayelsa state.

He said, “The decision is in line with the provision of Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires the publication of the list not later than 150 days to election day i.e. Friday 9th June 2023 following the period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties under Section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The final list has been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms. The same will be published in our State and Local Government offices in the affected States on Thursday 8th June 2023 ahead of the statutory deadline of 9th June 2023.

“The list shows that all 18 political parties are fielding candidates in Kogi State, 17 in Imo State and 16 in Bayelsa State. The list also shows that two political parties are fielding female candidates in Bayelsa State, one in Kogi State and none in Imo State.