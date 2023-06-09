Insecurity: “We’re Closest To People, Use Us To Tackle Insecurity” – Ooni Tells Tinubu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi-Ojaja II, Friday urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make use of traditional rulers, being the closest to the people, to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country.

Ooni gave the advice Friday during courtesy visit by National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) to the President at the State House, Abuja.

Ooni, who is also the co-chair of traditional rulers of Nigeria, said “There are areas we will like to work with you, one of which is security.

“It is time to use us the more, we are not saying we are idle, but to make your work easier use us.

“The foundation of this country today are the traditional rulers. We are here to pledge our loyalty and support. We want to work with you to ensure you leave a legacy.

READ MORE: Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Set To Meet Ooni Of Ife, Other Traditional Rulers Today

“Don’t underestimate what traditional rulers can do”, he said.

Earlier, Sultan of Sokoto and co-led Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, said the visit is a normal tradition by the monarchs whenever there’s a change in leadership of the country.

He said the monarchs are people of different professions from the military to judiciary and businessmen who have what it takes to contribute to the betterment of the society, saying, “whenever you reach out to us, we will be here.”

The Sultan who said the monarch’s do not envy President Tinubu at this time with the numerous challenges facing the country, but expressed confidence that with the combination of himself and Vice President, Kashim Shettima, they will deliver.

He said: “We thank God for the smooth way the elections took place. Many negative people thought this country will collapse but we are still here.

“We are here for you, for our people and our country. If you don’t reach out to us, we will reach out to you.

“We wish you the most successful tenure in good health.”

Also in attendance is Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.