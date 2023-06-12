Islamic Dominance: ‘Where Were You When Clergies Declared Prophecies Of Doom During Polls?’ — Sharia Council Slams CAN

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai over his recent Muslim dominance comment.

Recall that el-Rufai justified his choice of appointing Muslims to occupy top positions in Kaduna at the expense of Christians.

According to him, the dominance of Islam in the governance of Kaduna State had come to stay as he expressed relief that the trend had been successfully replicated at the national level with the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President and Kashim Shettima as the Vice.

Shortly after, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) through its chairman, John Hayab, in reaction, urged Nigerians to ignore El-Rufai’s utterances, declaring that the former governor was only playing a game and seeking attention.

The CAN’s statement, however infuriated the Sharia Council, as its state Secretary, AbdurRahman Hassan, in Kaduna on Sunday, declared that the Christian Association would have shut up, and follow the line of honour.

The council lamented how if not for God, Nigeria would have long gone after the 2023 general elections because of unguarded utterances by Christian leaders across the country.

“For the past one week the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter has been wagging tongues accusing the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufa’i for making some statements as far as CAN is concerned, simply because he aired his view on the political realities of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“During the campaigns of the just concluded elections in this country, where was CAN when a majority of pastors were making unguarded utterances, which if not for the help of Allah (SWT), Nigeria would have been history.

“Where was CAN when a pastor stood on the pulpit with AK-47 in Abuja? Where was CAN when some Christian clergies were making prophecies of doom for this country? But Alhamdu Lillah, all the hullabaloo, and all the fake and false prophecies, nothing negative happened to our dear country Nigeria.

“The Muslim Ummah has been tolerant enough, if not, there is no way, a Muslim Dominated state like Taraba, will be governed by a Christian. If a plateau state with a population of over 35per cent Muslims were denied the Deputy Governor slot, why should Kaduna State with a Muslim population of close to 75 per cent not have Muslim-Muslim ticket?

“CAN should better understand that democracy is a game of numbers, and that was what played out during the just concluded presidential elections.

“The Muslim votes were divided into four places; Mallam Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC, Alh. Atiku Abubakar of PDP, Engr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of NNPP and Mallam Kola Abiola of PRP, while the entire Christians of both northern and southern parts of this country (if not but a few) gave a bulk vote to Mr. Peter Obi of LP. Despite this, Mallam Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Muslim, emerged as the winner of the election and is now our President.

“Let the politicalised CAN understand that peace is only achieved when there is justice and adherence to the democratic norm, which is relative to demographic realities.

“Good men of God always preach peace, not violence and instigative tendencies which in turn, will be a threat to peace and development. We eschew CAN to toe the line of honour in neutrality, rather than playing double standards.”