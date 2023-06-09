“It Was Wizkid, Olamide And Yung6ix Before You” – Yung6ix Tells Davido (Video)

United States-based Nigerian hip-hop artist, Onome Onokohwomo, better known as Yung6ix, has slammed singer Davido for excluding him from his list of the first generation of youngsters to hit stardom in the Nigerian music industry.

Recall that Davido recently asserted that he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to hit stardom.

Davido said he was excited to see “new cats” (stars) such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun and Asake now dominating the music industry.

Reacting via a video message shared on social media, Yung6ix said he, Olamide and Wizkid achieved fame before Davido.

He said, “David, David. How many times I called your name?

“You know I got nothing but love for you, my boy. But let’s get it straight. It was Wizkid, Olamide and Young6ix before it was you. We were the youngins of that time.

“You want to skip me from the legacy?”

