It’s Ethnic Cleansing, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Condemns Emefiele’s Suspension

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has picked a hole on the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, describing it as ethnic cleansing.

Ohanaeze’s Director of National Interest Matters, Mazi Chima Uzor, in a statement issued on Saturday, said Emefiele’s suspension did not follow due process.

Uzor stated that the development was part of President Bola Tinubu’s administration at alienating Ndigbo from public offices.

The statement reads, “The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide hereby condemns in its entirety the suspension of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“To say the least, this suspension is without due process and the arrest despite court order against DSS from arresting him is provocative and well-meaning Nigerians must resist it and ensure that it does not stand.

“We view the development as clearly part of the new administration’s scheme of ethnic cleansing of the Igbos from public offices.