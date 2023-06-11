“It’s Not Duty Of DSS To Arrest Emefiele, Unless His Offence Has Security Implications” – Agbakoba

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Olisa Agbakoba, has described confirmation by the Department of State Services, DSS, that the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele is in its custody as a ‘shock.’

Recall that the DSS had earlier confirmed that Emefiele was in its custody after initial denial, which has been a major topic nationwide.

Reacting to the development via a statement on Saturday, Agbakoba questioned what role the DSS would play in Emefiele’s arrest and prosecution.

The senior lawyer noted that Emefiele’s suspension did not come as a surprise to him as his tenure was way beyond monetary policy.

However, he insisted that the role of the DSS is internal security and it is not within its jurisdiction to arrest Emefiele.