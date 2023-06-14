“I’ve Slept With 10 Out Of 30 Ladies Advising My Wife To Dump Me” – Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has bragged about sleeping with female advisers urging his first wife, Zainab Omobewaji, to dump him.

Portable made this known in a video shared on Instagram, stating there is no space for those advising his wife to leave his house.

The ‘Zazoo’ crooner said he checked his wife’s phone and discovered that about 30 different women have been advising her to leave him and he has slept with 10 of them.

According to the singer, those he had a one-night stand with are the ones pressurizing his wife to leave him because they do not want her to have rest of mind.

He said, “Those people advising my wife to leave my house, there is no space, the house is filled. Person wey dey enjoy, I checked my wife phone, she has like 30 advisers, I have slept with 10. Those ones that I only had one night stand with are the ones advising my wife, they don’t want her to stay in her husband’s house. They don’t want her to have rest of mind in her husband’s house.

“I make my woman strong, Dem dey call my woman strong woman. Who provides for her? Me. Eshey oo eyin fake advisers e ti cast.

“King Zazuu Oba Ba Lori oun gbogbo as a responsible man. One man for all woman, all woman for one man. Oto loo. Ika talk IKA understand”