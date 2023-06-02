Iwobi Bags Everton’s Player Of The Season Award

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has won Everton’s Players’ Player of the Season award.

Iwobi came out on top with his teammates for the award following an influential campaign.

The Nigerian excelled in different positions for the Toffees in the 2022/23 season.

Iwobi scored two goals and provided a Club-high eight assists over the course of the campaign.

It’s first time Iwobi will be winning the award following his arrival from Arsenal in 2019.

It was gathered from the clubs website making the announcement on Friday.

The club said; “Jordan Pickford and Alex Iwobi claimed the top accolades of Everton Men’s End of Season Awards following influential individual campaigns”‘

“Iwobi continued his impressive form from the previous season and topped the Players’ Player vote after playing a crucial role in several different positions, as well as providing a Club-high of eight assists.”

Everton managed to escape relegation from the Premier League after recording a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth on the final day of the season.