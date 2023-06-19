Iyanya Reacts To Yvonne Nelson’s Claim That He Cheated On Her With Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian singer Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, has reacted to Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson’s allegation in her recently published book that he cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh while they were dating.

Recall that Yvonne Nelson claimed in her memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” that an insider informed her that Tonto Dikeh always visited Iyanya and sometimes slept over whenever she returned to Ghana.

She said she was heartbroken after being convinced of the authenticity of the information.

Reacting via his Twitter handle on Monday, Iyanya expressed shock over the allegations, promising to respond to them later.

He wrote: “So Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her with Tonto Dike? Oh wow. I’ll respond to this later. I no go write book, but…for now, make I go watch my new video director just send me now. Love & Trust Ft Joeboy.”