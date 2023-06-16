Iyanya Recounts How Kcee Accommodated Him For Two Years

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, better known as Iyanya, has recounted how his colleague, Kcee accommodated him for two years.

The ‘Kukere’ crooner revealed that it was also Kcee that bought him his first flight ticket.

He disclosed this during a recent interview with Naija FM 102.7, Lagos.

He said, “Kcee was the person who bought me my first (flight) ticket from Calabar to Lagos. And I stayed with Kcee for two years.

“So, na Kcee na him whine waist pass. I dey tell you since you no want hear na. We were together this morning before I came for this interview.”