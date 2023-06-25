JAMB Considering Use Of Phones For Examinations In Future

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it is contemplating a new policy to allow the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to write the examinations with their phones and other devices.

Registrar of the board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this during a presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and awards on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Oloyede, the proposed policy was based on the rising cost of logistics in taking the UTME nationwide.

He said it cost the JAMB over N1.2 billion to equip a Computer Based Test (CBT) centre in Kaduna state, particularly in procuring computers which candidates use to take the examination.

“The policy which falls under the “Bring Your Own Device” may require candidates wishing to take UTME in the future to bring their own devices to the examination hall,” he said.

At the policy meeting, the registrar expressed concern over the craving for university education among candidates to the detriment of polytechnics and colleges of education.

Condemning the wide disparity in admission quotas in the country, he advised aspiring candidates to explore other options within the tertiary education sector for admission.