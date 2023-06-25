JAMB Sets 140 As 2023 Cut Off For Varsity Admission, 100 For Poly, CoE

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 140 and above as cut off mark for the 2022/23 admissions into universities across the country.

Registrar of the Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this on Saturday, during a presentation at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions and awards in Abuja.

Oloyede added that 100 had been approved as cut off mark into Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

According to him, the aforementioned points were the minimum, but that does not mean that institutions must comply with it.

However, some institutions have however started proposing cut-off marks for their candidates.

Information Nigeria understands that the University of Jos and the Federal University of Technology had proposed 180, while the University of Ibadan, University of Benin, and University of Lagos proposed 200 each among others.

The Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos State, had the highest benchmark of 220. About 15 universities, especially those in the private sector, advised that the benchmark be reduced to 120 but the proposal was dismissed, while a minimum score of 100 was decided as the benchmark for admissions for polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejoh, said, “We have heard the voices of the majority. Most of the universities have agreed and the decision stands that 140 is the minimum benchmark for university admissions.”