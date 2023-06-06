JOHESU Suspends Strike For 21 Days After Meeting With Tinubu

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations have suspended its indefinite strike for 21 days.

The suspension of the industrial action was announced after a meeting between the leadership of the union and President Bola Tinubu, on Monday.

Confirming the situation on Monday’s night, Obinna Ogbonna, JOSEHU’s acting chairman, said the union is suspending the strike and giving the government a “21-day window opportunity for the government to address those issues as presented”.

“The various engagements so far and some of the various processes reactivated. With the intervention of our president today and his plea that we should consider suspending the strike because he is now involved in the matter. The issue was brought to the national executive council, and it was looked at, and we agreed to suspend the strike giving the 21-day window opportunity for the government to address those issues as presented.”

Expressing the union’s readiness to get its members back to work, Ogbonna pleaded with Tinubu to pay attention to Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system through adequate investment, infrastructure, and better welfare for workers.

“The president pleaded that we need to build confidence and trust, and we believe he is not going to disappoint us or renege on the process that has been started already.”