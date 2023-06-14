Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid From Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid have completed the signing of England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal.

The Spanish giants will pay 103m euros (£88.5m) for the 19-year-old, in addition to various potential add-ons.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

Bellingham, who started his career at Birmingham City, will be presented as a Real Madrid player at a ceremony on Thursday.

“Thank you to everyone at Dortmund and to the fans for everything over the past three years,” Bellingham said.

READ MORE: Benzema Agrees To Join Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad After Real Madrid Exit

“It’s been an honour to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments.

“Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future.”

One of England’s top performers at last year’s World Cup, Bellingham was named the Bundesliga’s player of the season as Dortmund missed out on a first league title in 11 years on the final day.