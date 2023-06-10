June 12 Democracy Day To Be A Low-Key Affair – Akume

The Federal Government announced on Friday that the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day celebration would be relatively subdued.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that President Bola Tinubu will on Monday morning address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

This news was delivered during a press conference by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

He explained that the understated celebration is a result of the recently held presidential inauguration on May 29, which saw grand festivities.

“It is important to note that Democracy Day has been reviewed to be celebrated annually from May, 29 to June 12 to honour the heroes who championed the struggle and made extra-ordinary sacrifices for the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria from 1999 till date,” the statement reads.

“However, May 29 remains the date or anniversary of handing over or taking over of power, and this happens every four years according to the Nigerian constitution.

“To commemorate this year’s anniversary, it is expedient for citizens and foreigners alike to take stock of how the nation has fared so far and assess the dividends that democracy has ensued as well as areas where we need to make improvements. It is in light of this that the theme of this year’s democracy celebration is “Hope Reassured”.

“It is pertinent to state that having had an elaborate presidential inauguration this year, activities to mark the 2023 June 12, democracy day will be low key.”