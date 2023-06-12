June 12: I Feel Nigerians’ Pain Following Fuel Subsidy Removal – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that following the re­moval of fuel subsidy that he feels the pain of Nigerians, urg­ing them to sacrifice a little more for the survival of the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Tinubu made the promise in his maiden Democracy Day address to Nigerians on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The President stated that the temporal pain and discomfort were necessary to save the country from going under and take the nation’s resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

He admitted that the fuel subsidy removal will impose an extra burden on the Nigerian masses, and urged the citizens to sacrifice a little more for the survival of the country which he promises will not be in vain.

Tinubu said his administration will “reward” the sacrifices of Nigerians with “massive investment” in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare, and other public utilities that will improve their quality of life.