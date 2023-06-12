June 12: Nigerians Will Enjoy Democracy Dividends Under Tinubu — Gbajabiamila Assures

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has assured Nigerians that they will enjoy democracy dividends under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The Surulere representative in his June 12 message, stated that being one of those who fought for civilian rule, Tinubu will not disappoint the people.

Congratulating Nigerians for their unwavering support for the nation’s democracy as they mark this year’s Democracy Day he said: “It is a unique milestone in the democratic journey with the election of President Tinubu, a thoroughbred democrat, who is noted for his tenacious defence of democracy.”

Gbajabiamila said his joy stems from the fact that Nigerians are set to appreciate the true meaning of democracy because Tinubu “is a product of democracy.”

He further described the country’s leader as someone who understands and appreciates the tenets of democracy and the value it brings to the table of the populace.

“President Tinubu will not shy away from bringing to bear the dividends of democracy Nigerians have been yearning for,” he added.

Appreciating Nigerians for continuing to support civilian dispensation “by building its processes without wavering since 1999,” he urged them to remain united amid socio-economic and political challenges, and requested prayers for leaders on God’s guidance and wisdom.