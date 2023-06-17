Kaduna Lawmaker, Madami Dies After Inauguration

Madami Garba Madami, a Peoples Democratic Party representative for the Kaduna House of Assembly’s Chikun Constituency, has died.

Information Nigeria reports that the lawmaker passed away on Saturday in the hospital where he was receiving care, three days after the inauguration.

A traditional title holder from his constituency (Chikun), Ibrahim Sale, the Ardo Ardodin, confirmed the incident.

Recall that on June 13, members of the State Assembly were sworn in.