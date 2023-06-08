Kaduna Man Seeking Divorce Absent In Court Over Lack Of Transport Fare

A man identified as Ali Abubakar, who was dragged to a Shari’a court sitting in Kaduna by his wife, Ajinomo Ohunenene-Ummi on Wednesday was absent due to lack of transport fare to the court.

It was gathered that Abubakar had sent word through the court messenger, Tajuddeen Saidu that he would not be available for the hearing because he does not have transport fare from Abuja to Kaduna.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the petitioner had earlier, through her counsel, Nafisa Ibrahim stated that she wants to redeem herself

from the marriage and was ready to return the N50,500 dowry her husband paid.

She also prayed the court to order he defendant to pay N20,000 monthly feeding allowance.

The judge, Malam Abdulrahman Isiyaku, ordered that the court messenger and the petitioner to call Abubakar on phone so that he can respond to the claims.

READ MORE: Kaduna Man Drags Woman To Court For Allegedly Calling Him Impotent

The court messenger reported to the judge that Abubakar had agreed to the divorce and child custody to mother but said he would pay N10,000 monthly feeding allowance for his daughter.

He added that Abubakar had agreed for the complainant to use the N50,500 dowry as monthly feeding allowance for their child for five months.

The judge asked the complainant if she agrees with the amount and she agreed.

Isiyaku dissolved the marriage through Khul’i (redemption) and ordered the petitioner to keep the N50,500 meant for refund of the dowry to feed her baby for five months in place.

The judge also Abubakar to continue taking care of the child’s health, clothing and education until she reaches school age.