Kano: Gov. Abba Yusuf Gets 72-Hr Ultimatum To Stop Demolition ‘Madness’

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the auspices Good Governance and Change Initiative (GGCI) have given Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State a 72-hour deadline to halt the ongoing demolition or face legal action.

Recall that in less than two weeks after assuming office, Yusuf began demolishing “illegal” structures worth billions of naira.

National Coordinator of the GGCI, Okpokwu Ogenyi, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said it was wrong for the governor to cause so much pain to the state’s citizens so soon after taking office, rather than studying the handover notes and planning to make life better for the citizens.

He said: “We believed that the situation in Kano if not called to order is capable of causing unrest which may affect the whole country. Something must be done urgently to stop this madness.

“The government claimed that the previous administration allocated government lands to individuals and corporate bodies, is it not the responsibility of the government to allocate lands? The land use act says individual own no land, all land belong to the government. What is the offence of the citizens who genuinely acquired land from the government?

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to quickly intervene and call Governor Abba Yusuf to order to stop further illegal demolition of property in the state.”

Meanwhile, former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Kano State, Sani Bello, said that the demolition exercise being carried out by the Yusuf-led administration is done out of vengeance.

Bello who stated this during an interview on Channels Television Politics Today said, “Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has not learnt lessons from the previous administration when he carried out exercises of demolition. Some persons had to go to court and the state government had to dole out over N500 million to one individual in Farm Centre.

“According to the nation’s report over N129 billion were destroyed in the exercise. The demolition of the Kano monument is what brought the exercise to light. It was carried out of vengeance and anger.

“When taking a decision that is going to affect certain citizens of the state, there should be a certain level of rationality. The demolition of Kano monument, which was constructed to mark the 50 years anniversary of Kano State showed that there is anger and haste in carrying out these exercises just to ensure that the previous administration’s legacies have been wiped out off the land mark of the state.”

But responding to Sani Bello, the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi, said the exercise was to fulfill the government’s campaign promises.

He said the government is working hard to recover all the land sold out by the Ganduje administration.