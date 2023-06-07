Kano Man Docked For Allegedly Stealing Speaker From Mosque

A 20 year old man identified as Halifa Sani, was docked on Wednesday in a Sharia Court in Kano state for allegedly stealing a speaker and cable belonging to a Mosque worth N70,000.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that Mr Sani, who lives in Gadon Kaya, Kano was charged with theft.

According to a report monitored from THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPPER, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the case was reported on June 2, at the Gwale police station by Malam Nura Muhammed, who is also the complainant.

Wada said the defendant stole the speaker, property of Usman Ibn-Affan mosque worth N50,000 and a cable worth N20,000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety who should be a blood relation.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until June 22, for mention.