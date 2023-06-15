Kano: Return Of Deposed Emir Sanusi Fake News – Assembly Majority Leader, Hussaini

The Kano State House of Assembly, has described as concocted the reported moves to amend the State Emirate Council Law with a view to the return of the dethroned Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Also described as mischievous speculation, was the claim that the Assembly would dethrone the five New Emirs of Gaya, Bichi, Rano, Karaye to allow deposed Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to have full control as Emir of Kano.

Information Nigeria reports that social media was awash with the story on Wednesday that the Assembly is scheduled to revisit the issue of the emirates, with the Kano Emirates Amendment bill 2023 to be read by the Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini, member representing Dala constituency on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

READ ALSO: We Demolished Ganduje’s Roundabout Because It Carries Sign Of The Cross – Kano Govt.

The allegations were based on the the house discussing the issue and approving the amendment that will later allow for the removal of the emirs and return of Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano, with the assent of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Lawan Hussaini, addressing journalists after plenary of the House, said there was never a move for him to read such an amendment as the issue was never discussed.

‘’It’s funny as I read the fake news also and was asked by many people if I were aware of such a plan,‘’ the Majority Leader said.

He however said after the House approved the request of the Governor for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers, it adjourned sitting to Monday, June 19, 2023.

The lawmaker noted that those spreading such rumours were people that do not want peace in the State.