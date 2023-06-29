Kenyan Video Vixen Alleges Davido Slept With Her, Displays His Boxers As Evidence

A Kenyan lady, Stacy Brianar Brown, on has been caught on tape flaunting a pair of boxers allegedly for music artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

According to her, the OBO crooner had sexual relations with her.

Information Nigeria reports that Davido has been on the trend list of recent, as various women alleged he’s had sexual relations with them.

The first, Anita Brown who revealed that she is pregnant for Davido, said he requested that she abort the pregnancy.

Ivanna Bay, the second, a French lady, also said that she is pregnant for Davido and will give birth soon.

However, in a new video, the Kenyan lady showed off a boxers alleging to be the property of Davidos’.

According to her, Davido has slept with her before and has the boxers as her evidence.

The lady who is a video vixen, popularly known as Pendo said they hooked up at a night club, ‘Galileo’ in 2014 as the ‘Aye’ singer was in Kenya to perform at the ‘Bombaata Festival.’

