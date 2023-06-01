Labour Party Can’t Be Allies With APC That Gave ‘Renewed Hopelessness’ On First Day – Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor cum Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted to the challenges many Nigerians are facing following the fuel subsidy removal announcement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had on Monday, during his inaugural speech as president, announced the removal of fuel subsidy which led to a nationwide scarcity and hiking of the product.

Okonkwo in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, made a mockery of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) saying they promised Nigerians renewed hope but delivered hopelessness to them on the day of inauguration.

Speaking on what LP would have done differently, the lawyer said they already have a model which would be implemented at the appropriate time.

He said, “We already have a very beautiful model which we placed before the Nigerian people and they already accepted, so wouldn’t need to have a new model. We have a model that we are going to implement at the appropriate time.

“You have seen the model which they promised you, they promised you renewed hope but from the first day of the inauguration, they gave you renewed hopelessness but we promised Nigeria a new Nigeria that is free from the culture of impunity, criminality, corruption, and illegality and we are going to maintain our focus on that promise and at the appropriate time we would deliver.”

Asked about the Party’s position should Tinubu reach out to them for peace, he noted they cannot discuss an alliance when his unconstitutional pronouncement is being challenged in court.

“In law, you do not approbate and reprobate. You cannot be in court saying this is an unconstitutional pronouncement for a man who rigged an election, won an election, and begin to talk about an alliance, it is an unholy alliance because you cannot be preaching this way and trying to accept another thing.

“That is the classical definition of being a hypocrite and we are not that in Labour, so we are consistent in maintaining our stand, subject to the pronouncement of the court.”