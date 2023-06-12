Labour Party Slams PDP Over Forged Letter To National Judiciary Commission

Enugu State Labour Party has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of forging a purported letter addressed to the National Judiciary Commission accusing judges of the election tribunal sitting on the petition filed by the State chapter of LP and its Gubernatorial Candidate, Chijioke Edeoga of bias, complicity, and irregularities.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that LP made the allegation in a statement issued by its Enugu State Chairman and Publicity Secretary, Obigede Casmire Agbo and Onuora Odo, respectively.

The statement said, “Ordinarily, we would not have bothered to join issues with such blatant frivolities, malicious falsehood, and distortion of truths, but for the purpose of clarifications.

“Obviously, one could phantom who is behind the mischief. In their wild goose chase and infantile desperation to retain our stolen mandate, PDP Enugu State, hiding behind one finger, has perfected a grand design calculated to tarnish the hard-earned image of our Governorship Candidate, Hon. Barr. Jonathan Chijioke Edeoga.

READ MORE: Labour Party Can’t Be Allies With APC That Gave ‘Renewed Hopelessness’ On First Day – Kenneth Okonkwo

“The Enugu State Chapter of PDP, in their usual fraudulent and puerile characteristics, have upped their ante in doing what they know how best to do. Having exhausted their baggage of falsehood and propaganda, they have taken their fraudulent practice to another dimension by forging our letterhead to write a fictitious petition against the Enugu State Governorship/State Assembly Election Tribunal Panel in order to bias the mind of the tribunal against Labour Party.”