Labourer Falls, Dies In Lagos Church Soakaway

A labourer identified simply as Dogo has died after falling into a septic tank belonging to a church in Badore, Ajah area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday when the deceased victim was engaged by the leadership of the church to work on the premises.

A source in the area told The Punch that the the middle-aged worker had started doing his job when one of those residing in the premises of the church could no longer sight him on the spot.

He said, “When the people around the premises noticed his absence where he was working, they started to look for him. It was in the process of trying to locate his whereabouts that his body was discovered in the soakaway.”

The incident was said to have caused panic in the area as residents alleged that the deceased victim was used for ritual purposes, while others claimed that his body was mutilated.

As a result, an angry mob stormed the church premises, destroyed some properties and set the building on fire.

“A cow that was tied close to the church was seized by the mob. They later killed the cow and shared the meat in the community.” the source further disclosed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Someone was engaged to evacuate the septic tank in the church. While he was doing the job, he fell into the septic tank. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. And some angry youths burnt the church. The body was not mutilated. The policemen were there and they took pictures and no part of his body was removed. No arrest has been made yet.”