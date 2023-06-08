“Lagos Is Not No-Man’s Land” — We’ll Make Laws To Protect Indigenes’ Properties — Obasa

The speaker of the Lagos house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, says the state’s legislature will make laws in the areas of property and economy to protect indigenes of the state.
Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that, Obasa was unanimously re-elected as speaker after the proclamation of the state’s 10th assembly by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state.
Obasa said lawmakers would go to any length in protecting the state indigenes even if it meant reversing existing law, adding that laws passed by the assembly would be translated into the Yoruba language.
“Lagos is a Yoruba land as against the assertions of some people that it is a no man’s land.
“Therefore, part of our legislative agenda is to ensure the translation of laws passed by this House to Yoruba Language.
“We also aim at achieving our collective goals of creating a robust legislative framework that protects the interest of our people.
“Going forward in this wise, we are going to employ all legislative instruments for the support of the indigenes of Lagos.
“There would be laws and resolutions in the areas of economy and commerce, property and titles.”
This comment is coming following the recent controversy on who the real owners of the Lagos state are.
Recall that there was high pressure during the election, with reports of intimidation and harassment of voters rife across the state.