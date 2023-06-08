“Lagos Is Not No-Man’s Land” — We’ll Make Laws To Protect Indigenes’ Properties — Obasa

The speaker of the Lagos house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, says the state’s legislature will make laws in the areas of property and economy to protect indigenes of the state.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that, Obasa was unanimously re-elected as speaker after the proclamation of the state’s 10th assembly by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state.

Obasa said lawmakers would go to any length in protecting the state indigenes even if it meant reversing existing law, adding that laws passed by the assembly would be translated into the Yoruba language.

“Lagos is a Yoruba land as against the assertions of some people that it is a no man’s land.

“Therefore, part of our legislative agenda is to ensure the translation of laws passed by this House to Yoruba Language.

