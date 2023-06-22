Lagos Moves Two Spots Up, Now Fourth Worst City To Live In The World

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), one of the agencies under The Economist of London has ranked Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic nerve centre, the fourth worst city to live in the world.

Vienna, the Austrian capital, and Copenhagen, capital of Denmark, retained their positions as first and second most liveable cities in the world in EIU’s 2023 Global Liveability report, owing to their “unsurpassed combination of stability, good infrastructure, strong education and healthcare services, and plenty of culture and entertainment.”

Melbourne and Sydney, cities in Australia, and Vancouver in Canada, came in at third, fourth and fifth places respectively on top of the ranks.

Lagos was the second worst liveable city in 2022, but has now moved two spots up in EIU’s 2023 Global Liveability report. It was ranked above Algiers, the capital of Algeria; Tripoli, Libya’s capital; and Damascus, the capital of war-torn Syria.

The EIU said the economic capital of Nigeria moved two spots up due to improvements in healthcare and education. It was however stated that corruption is still a problem.

The report reads, “Even at the bottom of our rankings, cities such as Lagos (Nigeria) and Algiers (Algeria) have gained ground, with some improvements in their healthcare and education systems. Both are in countries that are energy exporters and have to some extent benefited from higher global oil and gas prices.

“Although corruption continues to be an issue, some additional public funding has been made available for infrastructure and public services, which have also benefited from the decline in covid cases.”