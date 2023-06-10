Lawyer, Complainants Seeking Extension Of Buhari’s Tenure Abandon Suit

Lawyer Stanley Agumaeme alongside applicants in a suit seeking an extension of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure pending the determination of the petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) have abandoned the case.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made this known on Friday in a ruling on the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/656/23 filed by Justice Initiative for the Disadvantage and Oppressed Persons, and Lawman Nzenwa.

Ekwo, who observed that the applicants were not in court on the last adjourned date, said he had made an order directing the plaintiffs to be served with hearing notice for today’s proceeding.

The judge said he also made an order that the plaintiffs should be called on the phone and a text message sent to them to notify them of the proceeding.

He, however, expressed surprise that neither the plaintiffs nor their lawyer were in court, adding that, “I believe the plaintiffs and their counsel have realised that what they seek is unconstitutional and can never be granted.

“It seems the plaintiffs and their lawyer have run away; they have abandoned their case.”

The judge, therefore, held that since the plaintiffs were not in court and cannot make an order in their absence, the suit should be dismissed.

The plaintiffs, through their lawyer, had, on May 12, filed the suit dated May 12.