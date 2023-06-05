Lay Aside Personal Sentiments, Use Office For State Interests – PRP Urges Kano Gov

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP), has advised Kano State, Governor Abba Kabir not to use his office for personal vendetta but for the best interest of the State.

Information Nigeria reports that, at the weekend, the New Nigeria Peoples Party governor since assumption of office, begun massive demolition of buildings approved for construction by the immediate-past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje, which he considered as illegal.

Demolished also was Daula Hotel, consisting of 50 rooms, four executive rooms, a restaurant and other facilities, which was reconstructed into a three-star hotel and commissioned on 27 May by Ganduje, two days before he left office.

Kabir also sacked the officers responsible for Hajj affairs in the 44 local government areas in the State, replacing them with interim officers to coordinate the ongoing operations of intending pilgrims for 2023 Hajj across the State.

However, members of the 2023 Kano PRP candidate forum, in a statement issued to Daily Post, warned the Governor against injustice, prioritizing any individual, group, or political party’s interest above the collective interest of the State.

“Election is the only legal and acceptable way of producing leaders under democracy in Nigeria, there must be a winner and a loser.

“We are calling on the new government to put the collective interest of the state above any individual, fraternity interest or parochial sentiment.

“Revitalize our decaying education sector, improve public healthcare service delivery, come up with policies and programs that will enhance agriculture, commerce and industries, job creation and poverty eradication,” they stated.

The PRP further congratulated the governor alongside other candidates who won election under various political parties.