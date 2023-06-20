‘Look Inwards, You’re A Victim Of Alcoholism Not Food Poisoning’ – Atiku’s Aide Slams Wike

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has advised former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to reduce his consumption of alcohol following a revelation that his liver and kidneys failed due to poisoning.

Recall that, Wike, during a Thanksgiving on Sunday, said his liver and kidney failed after being poisoned at PDP’s secretariat in 2018.

In reaction, Shaibu in a statement said, Wike had always been open about his love for alcohol, especially whiskey, which he has even admitted to drinking in the early hours of the day.

According to him, given the rate of Wike’s drinking, he likely had alcohol poisoning and not food poisoning.

READ ALSO: I Was Poisoned At PDP Secretariat, My Organs Failed, Almost Died — Wike

“Governor Wike has always been open about his intense and indubitable love for whiskey. He even said back in March that he was sipping a 40-year-old whiskey with his friends while watching Atiku and others protesting on TV at 11 am.

“Governor Wike has also been seen drinking and dancing in videos, including one he did with former Governor Rochas Okorocha. If Wike was indeed poisoned and his organs failed, he ought to be a teetotaller by now and reduce his drinking.

“I am not a medical doctor, but it is general knowledge that excessive alcohol consumption leads to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, digestive problems; and cancer of the breast, mouth, throat, oesophagus, voice box, liver, colon and rectum,” he said.

“Other ailments associated with excessive drinking include: weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick; learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor sexual performance. Wike should look inwards. Let us assume that he was poisoned by food. Was his hoarse and husky voice also caused by food poisoning?” Shaibu queried.