LP’s Emeruwa Emerges New Abia Assembly Speaker

The Labour Party (LP) has recorded another feat in leadership positioning as a member, Emmanuel Ihuoma Emeruwa , assumed the position of Speaker in the 8th Abia State House of Assembly.

Information Nigeria reports that the office has traditionally been occupied by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall also that the recently sworn in State Governor, Alex Otti, emerged from the Labour Party, succeeding Okezie Ikpeazu of the PDP.

Emeruwa’s emergence has however ignited discussions within political circles as he emerged Speaker against the wish of members elected on the platform of the then ruling All Progressives Congress.

Following the inauguration of the 8th Abia Assembly on Wednesday, the lawmakers also elected Austine Okezie, the member representing Umuahia East State Constituency, as Deputy Speaker.

Emeruwa, 57, the lawmaker representing Aba South State Constituency was nominated by the member representing Aba Central state constituency, Stephen Ucheonye and Seconded by the member representing Umuahia South state constituency, Emeka Obioma.

An attempt by the member representing Ohafia North state constituency, Mandela Obasi, to make another nomination was ignored by the clerk of the House, Johnpedro Irokansi, who knocked the gavel for the close of nomination.

The crisis erupted during the election of the deputy speaker as the clerk ignored Solomon Akpulonu who signified to make a nomination.

The situation led to a shouting match between the clerk and Mandela Obasi who accused him of bias.

Obasi stated that the clerk failed to conduct the election according to the rules by allowing PDP members to make nominations.