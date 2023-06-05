Makinde Appoints New Park Management System Chairman To Replace Auxiliary

The Oyo State government has announced the appointment of the former secretary of the Park Management System (PMS), Mr Tomiwa Omolewa, as the new Chairman of the PMS.

The latest development on transport management in the State was conveyed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo Governor, Mr Sulaiman Olanrewaju, on Sunday.

The statement also disclosed that Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal was named as the new secretary of the PMS.

“Oyo State Government has announced Alhaji Oluwatomiwa Omolewa, former Park Management System (PMS) Secretary, as the new Chairman.

“Alhaji Kasali Ajisafe Lawal is to serve as the secretary,” the statement read in part.

Recall that Governor Makinde revealed why Auxiliary was sacked as the chairman of the Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

Speaking on Sunday at the thanksgiving service in commemoration of Omituntun 2.0 administration at St. Peters Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, Makinde explained that the need to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and avoid fights in the garages necessitated his action.

According to him, no meaningful activity can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity hence the need to sanitize the system.

The Governor revealed that before the last election, his government had approached the different factions and emphasized the need to avoid fights but one of them said he can’t work with the others.