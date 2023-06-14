Mali Referendum: Details Of Jonathan’s Meeting With Tinubu Emerge

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has spoken about his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Jonathan said he visited Tinubu to brief him on the planned constitutional referendum in Mali.

The ex-President is a special envoy of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), leading the mediation mission in Mali.

The West African country will however conduct a referendum on a new constitution on June 18 and citizens will vote to uphold the legitimacy of the draft of the new constitution.

The exercise will be a precursor to the long-awaited elections scheduled for February 2024.

The new constitution of Mali significantly empowers the president of the country, providing the presidency the ability to appoint the prime minister and ministers, also the power to dissolve parliament.

However, a certain portion of the draft constitution has sparked controversy among religious leaders in the predominantly Muslim state.

The religious figures have voiced their concerns about the draft’s description of Mali as a secular state.

According to Jonathan, those are the issues he discussed with Tinubu during the meeting.

“I came to brief the president on the activities of some continental and subcontinental bodies. You know, I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and the chairman of the West African Elders Forum.

“So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the sub-region that I discuss with various presidents,” the former president said.