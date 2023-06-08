Man Arrested For Macheting Prophet Over Two Failed Prophecies In Lagos

Police in Lagos State have apprehended a man identified simply as Akpannu, 26, for cutting a pastor with machete over fake prophecy.

Akapannu was alleged to have in May, 2023, cut the pastor of one of the new generation churches, Prophet Anayochukeu, for allegedly giving him a fake prophecy.

The incident reportedly happened at the church’s headquarters in the Ijesha area of Lagos.

The accused claimed that the pastor, during a prayer session, told him that he was about to lose his sister except when certain prayers were conducted.

According to him a pastor had earlier told him that, for him to be successful in business he must perform certain spiritual cleansing which required him to buy coconut and dry gin with which to pray.

Angered by the earlier prophecy which the accused claimed did not work, he attacked the second pastor with a cutlass inside the church premises.

The matter was reported to the police, who trailed the accused to his hideout where he was arrested.

While at the station, the accused alleged that both pastors instilled fear in him by giving him false prophecies that his only sister would die by January, 2023.