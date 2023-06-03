Man Treks From Makurdi To Abuja For President Tinubu

A graduate of Benue State University, David Nyor, has finally completed his mission for trekking from Makurdi to Abuja to celebrate President Bola Tinubu victory.

It was gathered that the 30 years old graduate trekked from Makurdi for four days, arrived at the national headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.

Dressed in a white T-Shirt on black joggers and a black fez cap, the coordinator of Benue Youth Volunteers, who looked unkempt, made his way to the near-empty party secretariat at about 2.30 pm to announce his arrival.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the young man revealed that trekking on the highway of Makurdi to Abuja was not something he can recommend to anybody.

He said, “I thought it was going to be easy but when I started my legs were paining me. That was when I knew that trekking that far is not easy but because of the promise I made to the people, I kept on trekking.”