Man Treks From Makurdi To Abuja For President Tinubu

A graduate of Benue State University, David Nyor, has finally completed his mission for trekking from Makurdi to Abuja to celebrate President Bola Tinubu victory.
It was gathered that the 30 years old graduate trekked from Makurdi for four days, arrived at the national headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday.
Dressed in a white T-Shirt on black joggers and a black fez cap, the coordinator of Benue Youth Volunteers, who looked unkempt, made his way to the near-empty party secretariat at about 2.30 pm to announce his arrival.
INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the young man revealed that trekking on the highway of Makurdi to Abuja was not something he can recommend to anybody.
He said, “I thought it was going to be easy but when I started my legs were paining me. That was when I knew that trekking that far is not easy but because of the promise I made to the people, I kept on trekking.”
“I was hanging out with some of my mates majorly Obidents and we were discussing who will win the presidential election and I said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will win due to his track records in Lagos state as governor and his relationship with people across the country.
“I also said he was the only candidate whose associates from 1999 are still with him, unlike Peter Obi who has no relationship with many Nigerians. The only relationship he has was in Anambra State which is not strong enough.
“One of them told me if Tinubu wins, he will leave Nigeria and I replied that if Tinubu becomes president, I will trek from Benue to Abuja to honour his victory. He governed well while he was in charge of Lagos state, so I expect that he will do well as the president of Nigeria,” he said.
“My only request is to take a photoshoot standing beside my president so that when I return back to Benue, everyone will see me with my president,” he said.