“Mercy Chinwo May Charge N10m To Perform In Church” – Rev. Fr. Oluoma Slams Gospel Musicians

Catholic Priest of Abuja Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Chinenye Oluoma, has chastised gospel musicians who demand huge payments to perform in churches.

Speaking during a recent sermon the clergyman lamented that religion worship has become very expensive.

Citing Mercy Chinwo as an example, Fr. Oluoma, in a viral video, revealed that the gospel singer charges N10M as performance fee in churches.

READ ALSO: Defamation: Mercy Chinwo Threatens N2bn Lawsuit Against Nigerian Singer

He said, “We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo to come here and sing, how much will I pay? She might charge 10 million naira. Then I will have to collect the money from church members to pay her.

“These are the tragedies we have brought into the church; an artiste will come to the church to minister for 10 million or 5 million, that’s much. I’m not against paying her, you must pay her because you invited her.”