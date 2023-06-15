Messi Or Ronaldo: Wizkid Reveals Better Footballer

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has picked his favorite between the two greatest active footballers, Christiano Rolando and Lionel Messi.

INFORATION NIGERIA reports that there have been debates over Messi and Ronaldo more than a decade ago in the quest to know the best player in the world, which began to gain steam, and even certain Nigerian stars, like Mikel Obi, chose the Argentine striker over the Real Madrid player.

While Ronaldo was welcomed to the Saudi Pro League after making a stunning transfer to Al Nassr, Nigerian goalscorer Odion Ighalo declared his adoration for the Portuguese ace.

READ MORE: Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ Becomes First African Song To Win iHeartRadio Titanium Award

Meanwhile, the Essence crooner, who has made waves across the globe, answered an interviewer’s question in a quiz when he was asked “Messi or Ronaldo” on Red Radio.

According to Wizkid in a chat with Red Radio, he was asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo and after dilly-dallying, he picked Ronaldo.

“I don’t watch football, Ronaldo I guess,” the Nigerian musician replied, laughing.

The Nigerian artiste might not be a fan of football due to his dedication to his music, but the 32-year-old have had his songs played in several soccer stadiums in the past.