Military, Navy Responsible For 99% Oil Theft; I’d Take A Bullet For Tinubu To Stop It — Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta Militant leader, Asari Dokubo, Friday, said over 99 percent of oil theft in the country is carried out by the army and navy.

Information Nigeria had reported that, Dokubo, who is widely recognized as one of the vocal supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaigns, arrived at the Villa this morning for a closed-door meeting with the President.

Referencing Tinubu as his father, Dokubo promised to do all in his power to stop oil theft in the Niger Delta region under the President’s administration

In a brief chat with journalists after the meeting, Dokubo alleged that the people perpetuating oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region are powerful cabals most times operating from Abuja with the entitlement mentality.

“Just to come and say hello to my father. I have congratulated him before this time. And to give a word of support to what he has achieved and what he has done so far.

“And I know that Nigeria has changed. Nigeria has turned 360 in the positive direction.

“When I am speaking about the president, I am speaking from a personal point of view. I will do everything, I can stake anything to make my father, through God, succeed.

“Oil theft will be stopped. There will be zero oil theft in the Niger Delta Insha Allah,” the former militant said.

According to him, “We discussed the issues of security and oil theft in Niger Delta. Myself and my brothers assured Mr. President that there will be no more oil theft in the Niger Delta.”

“The military is at the centre of oil theft. 99 per cent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigeria military, the army and the navy.

“The army and navy intimidate the Civil Defence that have the responsibility to protect the oil facilities. The main culprits are the army and the navy.

“There are notorious army commanders that are kingpins in the oil theft. The military men are busy stealing. The insurgents are harvesting from Nigeria military and police to further their criminality.”

The former militant further disclosed that ‘his people’ are deployed in different parts of the country maintaining peace, adding that it was his ‘people’ that have made it possible for Nigerians to travel from Abuja to Kaduna and vice versa.

He said the President has promised a decisive action to make sure that this does not continue.

“I volunteered to help to see to an end of this evil. I can take bullet for Tinubu,” he said.