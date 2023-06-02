“Minimum Wage Needs Review” ― Tinubu To Progressive Governors

In a bid to improve the livelihood for Nigerians as top priority for his administration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the national minimum wage needs a review to reflect realities.

Tinubu declared this on Friday when he received members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) led by the Chairman, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President through the Director of Information in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, also said his administration would be working on more people-focused economic policies.

Advising that the national and sub-national governments work together on the issue, Tinubu stated: “We need to do some arithmetic and soul searching on the minimum wage,’’ adding, “We will have to take a look at that together, and the revenue. We must strengthen the source and application of our revenue.’’

The President further urged the governors to seize the opportunity of being chosen among millions of citizens in their states to make a difference in the lives of people.

“This meeting is not strange to me, and the content of the meeting is so valuable. The camaraderie is very stimulating. This is about the Nigerian project, not Bola Tinubu,’’ he said.

Also, he vowed that the multiple exchange rates will be streamlined, while noting governance was a continuum.

“I have inherited the assets and liabilities of my predecessor. This is the first time you entered the Council Chambers, and it is my first time too for a meeting.

“As progressives and thinkers under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC), you have a role to play in educating our people and making sure we manage ourselves,’’ the President told the governors.

He furthered that it is a good, encouraging sign that the All Progressives Congress has a majority in the National Assembly and some Houses of Assembly, which will in turn make it easier to develop policies that will impact the economy and the people.

“If we work together, the Nigeria of our dreams is not far away. Rest assured that we will not have multiple exchange rates anymore. You asked for this meeting, and I had to set aside time to be here.

“We have a political party that we will need to manage, whichever way, we have inherited assets and liabilities, and we cannot complain,’’ he stated.

Conclusively, he held that he will maintain an open-door policy, willing to entertain issues, deliberate and collectively find solutions to the challenges facing the country, including security.

“It is in our hands, and I am ready to work and listen at any time,’’ he added.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, on his part, called on the governors to rally around the President as he tackles the challenges that stagnate the economy, like the oil subsidy and multiple exchange rates.

“Let us rally around the President and not buckle. There are vested interests that may want to resist the subsidy removal. Its removal will free resources for the development of your states,” he added.