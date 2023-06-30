Alaba Demolition: Uzodimma Meets Igbo Traders In Lagos, Pledges To Intervene

As part of efforts to strengthen good relationship between Igbo traders and their host community, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum has intervened in the ongoing struggle between the south easterners and Yoruba in Lagos State.

The Imo State Governor led this out during his recent visit to Lagos, where he attended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum meeting and President Tinubu’s homecoming ceremony.

It was gathered that Governor Uzodimma took the opportunity to meet with the Igbo business community in the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Governor Uzodimma listened attentively as the Igbo business community expressed their concerns and frustrations.

He recognized the adverse impact these issues have had on their businesses and residence in Lagos, as well as the prevailing security challenges faced by both communities.

Uzodimma encouraged the Igbo business community to support the developmental strategies being formulated by the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF).

He mentioned the upcoming South East Security Summit, organized by the SEGF, which aims to address the security challenges in the region and restore normalcy.

According to Vanguard report, the Governor also appealed for the support of the Igbo business community towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He further pledged to personally intervene and address any outstanding differences between the Igbo and Yoruba communities in Lagos as he is expected to meet with his Lagos State counterpart today before concluding his visit.

Recall that Alaba market demolition has created many controversies among Nigerians, as some political figures believed it is an attack to wipe Igbos out of Lagos, while some opined that it is part of Lagos government proactive measures to cub building collapse.